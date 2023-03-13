(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday released its annual report for the parliamentary year 2022-2023, which highlights the Upper House's achievements and progress in improving the country's economic, social, and political landscape.

The report, which is available on the Senate's website, showcases the Senate's significant legislative activity and contributions, including passing several crucial bills that addressed social, economic, and political issues faced by Pakistan.

Moreover, the Senate played a pivotal role in providing oversight to the government's policies and actions. The Senate Standing Committees held various ministries and departments accountable for their performance and spending, ensuring that the government is delivering on its promises.

Additionally, the Senate held essential debates on education, health, and the environment, which led to recommendations for improvement in these areas and contributed to shaping government policies.

The Senate's report also highlights its efforts to address public interest issues such as rising prices of essential commodities, public health, terrorism, and the state of educational institutions. The Senate's commitment and dedication to its constitutional duties are evident in the report, making it a significant achievement for Pakistan's democracy.