UrduPoint.com

Senate's Annual Report Highlights Progress In Economic, Social, And Political Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Senate's annual report highlights progress in economic, social, and political sectors

The Senate of Pakistan on Monday released its annual report for the parliamentary year 2022-2023, which highlights the Upper House's achievements and progress in improving the country's economic, social, and political landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday released its annual report for the parliamentary year 2022-2023, which highlights the Upper House's achievements and progress in improving the country's economic, social, and political landscape.

The report, which is available on the Senate's website, showcases the Senate's significant legislative activity and contributions, including passing several crucial bills that addressed social, economic, and political issues faced by Pakistan.

Moreover, the Senate played a pivotal role in providing oversight to the government's policies and actions. The Senate Standing Committees held various ministries and departments accountable for their performance and spending, ensuring that the government is delivering on its promises.

Additionally, the Senate held essential debates on education, health, and the environment, which led to recommendations for improvement in these areas and contributed to shaping government policies.

The Senate's report also highlights its efforts to address public interest issues such as rising prices of essential commodities, public health, terrorism, and the state of educational institutions. The Senate's commitment and dedication to its constitutional duties are evident in the report, making it a significant achievement for Pakistan's democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Education Democracy Progress Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

7 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

9 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

9 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

9 hours ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

9 hours ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.