(@imziishan)

The Standing Committee of Senate on Cabinet Secretariat unanimously rejected the Pakistan Mediacal Commission Ordinance, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) The Standing Committee of Senate on Cabinet Secretariat unanimously rejected the Pakistan Mediacal Commission Ordinance, 2019.

A resolution was passed in this regard.The ordinance was termed an attack on supremacy of the parliament.Chaired by Senator Talha Mehmood, the members present included Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Dr.

Asad Ashraf, Senator Ashok Kumar, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Sassui Palijo and senior officers from the Cabinet Secretariat, Ministry of Power and the IntelligenceBureau. Advisor to Prime Minister on International Reforms Dr.

IshratHussain was also present also present.While consideration of motion under rule 218, raised by Senator Sassuio Palijo regarding the syllabus prescribed for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination in the country the Committee decided that it would be beneficial to club the briefing of the task force on working and recommended proposals.The Committee was briefed about various measures being proposed to government to improve civil services and the CSS examination system and syllabus.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain informed the Committee that members of the task force were a mix of members of Civil Society, Academia, the Private Sector and six secretaries of government. He said that in addition to this, experts from 1345 sectors have been consulted in this regard.

He further stated that after consultation with all those mentioned above, recommendations were made in 5 sub-groups that included recruitment and induction, training and performance management, career progression and promotion and compensation and benefits.

An implementation committee has also been set-up. In addition to this he also discussed restructuring of the federal government is in progress and that functional and legal classification of 441 institutions has been conducted.

He informed the Committee that according to findings of a survey, just 342 institutions are to remain with the Federal Government, the rest of which must be merged or shutdown. The Committee was informed that just 8 institutions of Federalgovernment is to be shutdown.

However, the important thing is that there would be no job cuts and that employees would be merged in other agencies.The Taskforce plans to reform recruitment processes and that emphasis would be placed on the right man for the right job' narrative.

He added that evaluation would no longer be confidential. The Tourism Industry will be transformed and PTDC will act as a regulating body.The Chairman directed further review of PTDC and PMDC and disposed off the matter that pertained to CSS examination syllabus with a recommendation to seek details from FPSC.

It was suggested that once work is completed on the syllabus a presentation to the Committee must be made.While taking up the matter of inclusion of Balochistan based power generation projects in renewable energy policy 2019and national power generation and evacuation plan 2023, the Committee recommended that a detailed briefing in the presence of Chief Secretary Balochistan be made, the matter was pended.The Committee was also briefed in-camera by Director IB in detail, regarding the present situation of Indian held Kashmir.