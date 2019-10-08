(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has unanimously called the Prime Minister Imran Khan to call an all parties conference only on Kashmir issue to frame way forward with consensus of all political parties

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has unanimously called the Prime Minister Imran Khan to call an all parties conference only on Kashmir issue to frame way forward with consensus of all political parties.The committee in its meeting on Tuesday, strongly condemns the unprecedented brutalities, 64 days long cruel curfew, violation of human rights, use of force, live ammunition and pellet guns by Indian Armed Forces against unarmed people of Kashmir who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under 11 Resolutions duly passed by United Nations Security Council.The Committee demands the United Nations to compel the Indian government to immediately lift the curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir and constitute a high powered Inquiry Commission to investigate human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.The committee demands immediate release of all arrested or detained Kashmiri leaders, professionals and activities including the abducted young boys.The meeting demanded that the government should move a resolution in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) demanding the announcement of timeline for the plebiscite in Kashmir to ensure the implementation of earlier Resolutions duly passed by United Nations Security Council.The Committee and the whole nation show full solidarity with the Kashmiri people for their cause of self-determination".The Committee considered two bills in its meeting today, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Counter Terrorism Bill was passed unanimously with slight amendments. The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill was rejected. The Committee was of the view that there cannot be diverse punishments for the same crime.While taking up the public petition of Safe City Islamabad, the Chairman Committee Senator A.

Rehman Malik was of the view that NADRA must try to accommodate thesacked employees of Safe City Project. This matter has been pended till next meeting of the Committee with the direction to submit a detail report on the matter.

While taking up the public petition by Raja JamilAbbasi submitted by Senator AUranzeb Khan, regarding unlawful targeted operation conducted in Lakhwal /Banigala.

The Committee directed that a list of all officers involved in the operation be submitted to the Committee.Considering Suo Moto notice taken by Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator A.

Rehman Malik regarding abduction and killing of three children in Chunian, District Kasur, lauded the efforts of D.I.G Police Punjab and concerned SSP and recommended the promotion of Police Constable who played active role in identification of the culprit and in resolving this case.

He said that such cases must be non-compoundable. The Chairman Committee recommended that modern techniques to be introduced in identification of culprits of such crimes and directed the Ministry of Interior to establish forensic laboratories in each Provincial capital.

The Committee emphasized that strong legislation must be passed to curb pornography and child abuse.While considering Suo Moto notice taken by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior regarding alarming increase in the number of dengue patients in ICT, Islamabad, Chairman Committee Senator A.

Rehman Malik directed that the government should immediacy declare dengue as public health epidemic. It was recommended that measures must be taken at counsellor level, and committees as street level should be formed so that areas of vulnerability to dengue may be identified in time and necessary measures can be taken accordingly.

It was recommended that measures must be taken to curb this menace on long term basis to control its further spread. The Chairman Committee Senator A.Rehman Malik directed that the efforts should be made to prepare dengue vaccine in Pakistan and for this purpose National Institute of Health (NIH) should be tasked.

He said that provincial health secretaries must be summoned in the next meeting that a way forward could be framed to avert and control this epidemic.expressed grief over the loss of more than 40 precious lives in the earthquake in Kashmir on 24th September, 2019 and prayed for their departed souls and offered Fateha.

The Committee also observed the 14th anniversary of the martyrs of the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 and Fateha was also offered for the victims.