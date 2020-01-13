UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate's Body For Level Playing Field In Education , Health Sectors For Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:55 PM

Senate's body for level playing field in education , health sectors for merged districts

The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions has said that health and education needs to prioritized in the erstwhile Fata to bring the area at par with the developed regions of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions has said that health and education needs to prioritized in the erstwhile Fata to bring the area at par with the developed regions of the country..The meeting of the committee was held on Monday at Parliament House that was chaired by Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi ,which discussed in detail doubling of quota of students from FATA in different universities and colleges, briefing regarding salaries and regulations of employees of PTC and CT of Deeni Madaris in FATA and briefing regarding appointments made in health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He said that health and education have remained neglected in the areas and government must focus on the social and economic development of the merged areas.The Committee was informed that currently FATA has been allotted 4048 seats in different universities and colleges, 2000 have been filled.

The Committee stressed the need double seats in all government colleges and universities. A list of universities that fail to comply must be submitted.Pakistan Medical Commission informed that applications would be invited from the students of Erstwhile Fata and decision has been taken in this regard.

It was informed that quota for the students from erstwhile Fata has been enhanced. Pakistan Engineering council informed that notification has been issued and all the universities have increased the seats and from next session, the admissions will take place as per the new quota.The committee was briefed on salaries and regulations of employees of PTC and CT of Deeni Madaris, erstwhile FATA, the Committee was informed that currently 490 teachers are working in different Islamic seminaries.

Teachers have not been paid salaries since 30 June, 2019. It was revealed that the Department of Finance had not released funds for the project. The Committee stressed the need for payment of emoluments by 31st January, 2020.

Secretary SAFRON, assured the Committee of compliance.Discussing details of appointments made by Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a list of illegal appointments were submitted to the Committee.

The Committee was informed that these illegal appointments were made during the ban period and that they were not found on their duty station and were receiving salaries at home. The Committee stressed the need to terminate all such candidates as per procedure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Parliament January June 2019 2020 Afridi All From Government Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan aspires substantive partnership with Germ ..

1 minute ago

Chinese enterprises operating in Uzbekistan over 1 ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly's employees promoted to next gra ..

1 minute ago

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

1 hour ago

US, Portuguese Marines Participate in Exercise to ..

1 minute ago

Trump Authorized Soleimani Killing 7 Months Ago on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.