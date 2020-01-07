UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate's Body Increases Penalty For Money Laundering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

Senate's body increases penalty for money laundering

Those who would found involved in the money laundering through taking money abroad illegally would be punished with 10 years non bail-able term and fine of Rs 5 million

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Those who would found involved in the money laundering through taking money abroad illegally would be punished with 10 years non bail-able term and fine of Rs 5 million.The decision of enhancing the punishment for money laundering during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs that was held on Tuesday, at parliament under the chairmanship of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek.Agenda presented before the committee included a Bill further to amend the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947(The Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2019) and a Bill further to amend the Anti-money Laundering Act 2010 (The Anti-money Laundering (Amendment) Bill 2019).

The committee was briefed on the FATF action plan and legal amendments.

It was asserted that all amendments were in line with FATF recommendations and if enactment takes place before the scheduled meetings it would strengthen Pakistan's compliance position.The meeting considered the amendments clause by clause and approved some of them without amendments.

Some amendments were rejected right away while some were approved partly. The committee expressed serious concern over the restriction of carrying USD10000 within the country and rejected the amendment unanimously.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Exchange Parliament Fine Money 2019 Financial Action Task Force All Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

50 minutes ago

Death Toll From Kerman Stampede Tops 50 Amid Mourn ..

2 minutes ago

Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general: sta ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry business d ..

2 minutes ago

Various competitions held on second day of Inter B ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan urges media to highlight Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.