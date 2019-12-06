(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice converse the amendments regarding creation of south Punjab new province and enhancing the seats from Baluchistan in the parliament.The committee held a public hearing on Thursday here on Friday .

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi presided over the meeting .The committee discussed three bills with proposed amendments in the constitution including amendments in Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175, 198 and 218 to provide for creation of new South Punjab province, in Articles 51 and 106 on increase of seats from Balochistan in the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly and in Article 11 to increase the age of child employment from 14 to 16 years.Chairman said that the main object of this exercise is to give the general public an opportunity to share their views and inputs on the proposed constitutional amendments.

He said that it was a conscious decision by the committee to take viewpoints, from public at large but also from the members of each provincial assembly, by holding public hearing in each provincial capital.

A large number of participants including parliamentarians and representatives of bar councils, civil society, academia, students, journalists and general public attended the public hearing.

Participants were given the opportunity to speak and to give their opinions and suggestions on the proposed constitutional amendment. The committee expressed their gratitude to the members of the general public for their participation and contribution at the public hearing.Earlier, the standing committee held a meeting with Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Deputy Speaker of the Baluchistan assembly and different MPAs belonging to all political parties present in the provisional assembly.

They stressed the need for increase of seats from Balochistan in the national as well as provincial assemblies as it shall help to give due representation to the people from Balochistan.