Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Thursday with Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in the chair.

The committee discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during Session of the Senate, said a press release.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues. The Committee also paid glowing tributes to Former Senator Hidayatullah who lost his life in a tragic incident of bomb blast yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan and Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Syed Ali Zafar, Irfan-ul- Haque Siddiqui, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Kamran Murtaza , Senator Kamil Ali Agha , Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice, and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider was also present.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the Senate the Annual Report of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the Financial Year 2020-21, as required under clause (5) of Article 156 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan