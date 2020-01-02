Senate standing committee on science and technology has expressed strong displeasure over the increasing deficit of universities across the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Senate standing committee on science and technology has expressed strong displeasure over the increasing deficit of universities across the country.The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan here at the Parliament House on ThursdayThe committee observed that higher education is being gravely neglected and it will have serious consequences for the country.

The committee recommended that 21 billion in addition to the allocated 59 billion for Higher Education Commission be released before June 2020 as a one-time payment or in piecemeal.Regarding mapping of research activities in the country the Secretary told the meeting that there are 164 research and development departments in universities across the country and 67 other R&D institutes making it 231 in total, however, the data is still being collected and the number is subject to change.

17,547 researchers are registered with PASTECH and there are 129,000 MS and PhD scholars. The Committee appreciated the work done and called for coordinated work with Higher Education Commission s isolated efforts will not help.

The matter of registering patents within and outside the country was also discussed and the Committee recommended reducing the hiccups, which the process time consuming and burdensome.While briefing the committee about issuance of guidelines for random drug screening tests that would enable universities to make their campuses smoke and drug free, the meeting was told by Higher Education Commission that awareness campaigns are underway and students are encouraged to identify people who are involved in drugs to take steps for their social inclusion.

It was told that at present only drug addicts are being reached out for screening and rehabilitation. A proper policy would be needed to initiate and approve random screening of people and would need more human resource as well as testing labs.While discussing the issue of how to stop more people from becoming addicts while at university the committee was told that HEC has a zero tolerance to drugs and has directed the universities to work to ensure drug free campuses and campaigns are being arranged in coordination with law enforcement agencies.