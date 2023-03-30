UrduPoint.com

Senate's HBAC Approves Provisional Parliamentary Calendar For 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate has approved the Provisional Parliamentary Calendar for the Parliamentary Year 2023-24.

The Committee which met at the Parliament House here Thursday with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the Chair, discussed legislative business to be transacted during the 327th Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues.

 The HBAC decided that the current session would continue till April 10, 2023. The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Senator Shahzad Waseem, Senators Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Mushtaq Ahmad, Hidayatullah Khan, Dilawar Khan and Azam Nazeer Tarar. Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan Minister of State for Law and Justice and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan were also present on the occasion.

