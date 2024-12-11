Open Menu

Senate’s HBAC Discusses Legislative Business During 344th Session

Published December 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met on Wednesday and discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 344 Session of the Senate.

The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, decided that the current session is likely to continue till December 20.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz. Leader of Opposition, Chief Whip Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Senator Manzoor Ahmad, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Hamid Khan, Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.

