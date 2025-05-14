Open Menu

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee Plans 350th Session Agenda, Pays Tribute To Late Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:48 PM

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 350th session agenda, pays tribute to late Senator

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met on Wednesday to outline the legislative agenda for the upcoming 350th session, which is expected to run until May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met on Wednesday to outline the legislative agenda for the upcoming 350th session, which is expected to run until May 23.

The session will address key national and international issues alongside pending legislative business.

Chaired by Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan, the committee emphasized the importance of the session in tackling pressing matters. "The current session is likely to continue till next Friday, May 23, 2025," the committee decided.

The HBAC also honored the late Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, praising his dedication and contributions to the country.

Acting Chairman Khan and committee members described Mir as a committed public servant whose legacy would endure.

Attendees included prominent senators such as Sherry Rehman, Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Senate Secretary Syed Hasnain Haider provided details on the legislative agenda for the session.

Recent Stories

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK af ..

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urb ..

Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urban development strategy

2 minutes ago
 Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 3 ..

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 350th session agenda, pays trib ..

2 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prio ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prioritises modern technology in p ..

3 minutes ago
 Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: I ..

Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

14 minutes ago
SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legisla ..

SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action

10 minutes ago
 DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completi ..

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

10 minutes ago
 Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahm ..

Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

10 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug ope ..

Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation

10 minutes ago
 Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen ..

Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Se ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan