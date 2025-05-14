The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met on Wednesday to outline the legislative agenda for the upcoming 350th session, which is expected to run until May 23

The session will address key national and international issues alongside pending legislative business.

Chaired by Acting Senate Chairman Syedaal Khan, the committee emphasized the importance of the session in tackling pressing matters. "The current session is likely to continue till next Friday, May 23, 2025," the committee decided.

The HBAC also honored the late Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, praising his dedication and contributions to the country.

Acting Chairman Khan and committee members described Mir as a committed public servant whose legacy would endure.

Attendees included prominent senators such as Sherry Rehman, Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Senate Secretary Syed Hasnain Haider provided details on the legislative agenda for the session.