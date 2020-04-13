UrduPoint.com
Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

A meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee will be held online (through video conferencing facility) on Wednesday at 3:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting of the House business Advisory Committee will be held online (through video conferencing facility) on Wednesday at 3:00 pm.

The meeting would discuss the current COVID-19 situation, said a notification issued here Monday.

The meeting was being held on the directives of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The chairman Senate would preside the meeting through video conferencing.

More Stories From Pakistan

