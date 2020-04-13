A meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee will be held online (through video conferencing facility) on Wednesday at 3:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting of the House business Advisory Committee will be held online (through video conferencing facility) on Wednesday at 3:00 pm.

The meeting would discuss the current COVID-19 situation, said a notification issued here Monday.

The meeting was being held on the directives of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The chairman Senate would preside the meeting through video conferencing.