Senate's House Business Advisory Committee met here Friday with the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Senate's House business Advisory Committee met here Friday with the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

Detailed consultation was made with parliamentary leaders of all political parties regarding with the forthcoming requisitioned session, said a press release.

The Chairman said that extra ordinary measures were taken for the Session as it was being held on such occasion that the whole world including Pakistan was facing hardship due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said the COVID-19 has badly crippled the routine life both socially and economically. Economic challenges were also confronted to the economies of almost all countries, he added.

The Chairman was informed that arrangements were made in the Senate Hall to observe SOPs of social distance in letter and spirit.

In order to maintain social distance, galleries would also be utilized for making seating arrangements for the Senators.

It was decided that the session would continue for a week and proceeding would be for two hour.

Leader of the Opposition, Raja Zafarul Haq stressed the need for observing social distance during the session. He said it was not mandatory that all members attended the session simultaneously.

It was also decided that minimum and most essential staff of the Senate Secretariat would come to office.

The meeting was attended by leader of the House and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz, Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati, Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Dr Babar Awan, Senators Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aurangzeb Khan, Sajjid Hussain Turi, Mushahid ullah Khan, Sitara Ayaz and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, Raja Zafarul Haq, Senators Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Usman Kakar, Mir Hasil, Sirajul Haq, Shery Rehman and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini participated the meeting through video conferencing.