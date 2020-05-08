UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate's House Business Advisory Meets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

Senate's House Business Advisory meets

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee met here Friday with the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Senate's House business Advisory Committee met here Friday with the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

Detailed consultation was made with parliamentary leaders of all political parties regarding with the forthcoming requisitioned session, said a press release.

The Chairman said that extra ordinary measures were taken for the Session as it was being held on such occasion that the whole world including Pakistan was facing hardship due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said the COVID-19 has badly crippled the routine life both socially and economically. Economic challenges were also confronted to the economies of almost all countries, he added.

The Chairman was informed that arrangements were made in the Senate Hall to observe SOPs of social distance in letter and spirit.

In order to maintain social distance, galleries would also be utilized for making seating arrangements for the Senators.

It was decided that the session would continue for a week and proceeding would be for two hour.

Leader of the Opposition, Raja Zafarul Haq stressed the need for observing social distance during the session. He said it was not mandatory that all members attended the session simultaneously.

It was also decided that minimum and most essential staff of the Senate Secretariat would come to office.

The meeting was attended by leader of the House and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz, Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati, Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Dr Babar Awan, Senators Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aurangzeb Khan, Sajjid Hussain Turi, Mushahid ullah Khan, Sitara Ayaz and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, Raja Zafarul Haq, Senators Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Usman Kakar, Mir Hasil, Sirajul Haq, Shery Rehman and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini participated the meeting through video conferencing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Business Babar Awan Muhammad Ali All Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

111 more arrested for profiteering, violation of l ..

29 seconds ago

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev deeply concer ..

31 seconds ago

Lebanon arrests head of money changers union

33 seconds ago

Stocks rise as reopening optimism beats bad data

37 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allows financing for ..

8 minutes ago

Two agents nabbed for undue deductions from Ehsaas ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.