Senate’s House Committee Meets To Outline Agenda For 346th Session

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate convened on Thursday here to discuss the legislative agenda for the upcoming 346th Session of the Senate.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, focused on the key legislative items and other pressing national and international issues to be addressed during the session.

The Committee confirmed that the 346th Session is expected to run until February 26, 2025. In addition to legislative matters, the session will feature discussions on the current state of significant national and global affairs, reflecting the Senate’s commitment to addressing critical challenges facing the country.

The meeting was attended by prominent members, including Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition; Chief Whip Senator Saleem Mandviwala; Senator Ali Zafar; Senator Manzoor Ahmad; Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan; Senator Jan Muhammad; Senator Kamil Ali Agha; and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.

Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider provided a detailed briefing to the Committee on the legislative business to be taken up during the session. The discussions underscored the importance of prioritizing key bills and policies aimed at addressing the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges.

