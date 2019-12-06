(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) The Functional Committee on Human Rights of Senate has raised the eyebrows on the poor performance of ERRA and pathetic condition of its employees over a decade.

The meeting of the committee was held on Friday here at parliament house, under the chairmanship of PPP's Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar .Deliberating the plight of the ERRA employees and the stance taken by the organization, the committee was of the view that an out of court settlement of the matter must be sought as these employees had given a good part of their lives serving the organization.It was directed that the Establishment Division be summoned in the next meeting to get an overview of the letter that was sent to them two months ago.

The matter was disposed off on the directions that a committee be formed to review the matter closely. Chairman ERRA, General Afzal responded positively to the queries of the Committee and assured to resolve the matter at the earliest.The committee was also briefed on the procedure of procuring employment of Sohail Ayaz in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two tenures despite his pedophilic status .The meeting also, stressed the need for law enforcement agencies to identify the protestors and check whether or not there is a criminal connection.

Reviewing the matter in which cases against rallying students in Civil Lines police station Lahore was registered, alleging that those involved made anti-state remarks, the Committee stressed that this matter must be resolved amicably and all charges against Mishal Khan's father must be dropped.The students were urged to refrain from making such statements.

It was asserted that before slapping charges, sedition and patriotism must be defined. DIG Investigation on behalf of IG Punjab assured the Committee that an amicable solution would be sought.Discussing the besieging of the Dawn Office in Islamabad, the Committee took strong notice of the matter and was of the view that this is a dangerous trend and must be curbed.

Determining the difference between a protest and a threat is essential. Members of the Committee ascertained that in view of its fearless reporting Dawn is a small ray of light in the country, which must be preserved. It was further stressed, as alleged, if the protestors thought that the paper had misreported an event, the matter should have been taken to court.