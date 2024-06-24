Open Menu

Senate's Recommendation Likely To Be Made Part Of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir on Monday said that the members of the Upper House had given positive suggestions regarding the federal budget for next financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Senate Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir on Monday said that the members of the Upper House had given positive suggestions regarding the Federal budget for next financial year.

"The Senate is a symbol of the federation, hopefully the recommendations sent from the Upper House will be made part of the Finance Bill," he observed while chairing the Senate session.

The deputy chairman Senate said that a total of 45 members from both sides of isle participated in the budget debate and gave good suggestions.

All the members were given adequate time to discuss the budget, he added.

He said that they had fulfilled their responsibility by sending the Senate's recommendations to the National Assembly, which hopefully be made part of the Finance Bill.

