ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Friday said that role of the upper house is to introduce new legislation, bring more laws and bills in the public interest.

While delivering his farewell speech during the Senate session, he said, it is the duty of the upper house to hold debate on current issues and bring new legislation as per need.

He said that the world is going towards food security issues, stressing the new government of Pakistan to specifically pay attention to this issue.

He urged the new government to work hard in the agricultural sector by building more dams, and converting barren land into fertility to save Pakistan from the issues of food security.

He also urged the upcoming new Senators to learn more and more during their period in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Senators including Muhammad Humayun Mohmand and Afnan Ullha Khan, congratulated the Senator Faisal Saleem for being elected as member of the International Monetary Funds and World Bank Parliamentary Board.

They said that it is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a Senator has been elected as member of the IMF and World Bank Parliamentary Board.

