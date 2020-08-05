A meeting of Senate's Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) chaired by Sajid Khan Mohmand here Wednesday discussed matters relating to career planning of Mohmand Khasadar Force and its merger with police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of Senate's Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) chaired by Sajid Khan Mohmand here Wednesday discussed matters relating to career planning of Mohmand Khasadar Force and its merger with police.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Saleh Muhammad, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Alyia, Hamza Malik, Sajid Khan and Ali Wazir, Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police, Salahuddin Abbasi, Secretary Home, Ikram Ullah and concerned officials.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Home said that merger of Khasadar Force was done under Khasadar Force Act 2020. He said that 992 substitute/Khasadars were merged into police following recommendations of scrutiny committee.

He said that merger of 28000 Khasadars is being underway following rules and regulations adding steps are being taken to correct any mistake in the procedure. He also assured committee that injustice would not be done with anyone.

The meeting also decided to forward recommendations for bringing further improvement in the process.

Chairman SAFRON Committee told the participants that efforts are underway to address 72 years old deprivations of merged districts and progress of these areas in among priorities of the government. He informed that various developmental schemes have been undertaken in merged districts.