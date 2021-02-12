KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum HI(M) Chairman, Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Production along with members on Friday visited Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.

The guests were received by Rear Admiral Ather Saleem HI(M) Managing Director, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).

MD KS&EW gave detailed briefing on the organization covering yard facilities, defence / commercial production capabilities and ongoing / future projects.

He briefed the guests that KS&EW has been contributing immensely towards the growth of Blue Economy, maritime sector and economic development of Pakistan for over half a century.

MD further informed the Committee that Shipyard is in a good financial position and in profit over the last decade.

He highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is a unique facility in the region due to its geographical / strategic location and production capabilities.

The Chairman of the Committee Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum and the members appreciated the Management of Karachi Shipyard for sustained growth, productivity and maintaining good financial performance.

The committee also appreciated vigorous efforts of KS&EW workforce in timely completion of projects. It was also noted that mega project of Ship Lift & Transfer System is at its completion stage while construction of MILGEM Class Corvettes for Pakistan Navy is recently started. Construction of HANGOR Class AIP submarines for Pakistan Navy in near future would be significant milestone in the history of Pakistan. It would also be a source of job creation and poverty eradication / alleviation.

The Committee took keen interest in the key issues of KS&EW particularly First Right of Refusal and assured its help to resolve the issues in favour of Karachi Shipyard.

The committee also visited the various sections of KS&EW and witnessed the upgradation and production activities and highly appreciated.