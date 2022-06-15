UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule of election for the vacant Senate reserved seat for technocrats including Ulema from Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule of election for the vacant Senate reserved seat for technocrats including Ulema from Sindh province.

According to ECP notification, the polling will be held on July 6 and the commission has called upon the members of the provincial assembly of Sindh to elect a member of the Senate from the province.

The seat had fallen vacant due to death of Dr Sikandar Mandhro.

The commission has fixed the dates for the nomination of candidates, the scrutiny of nomination papers, last date for withdrawal of candidature and for taking of the poll.

As per schedule, the date of public notice for Returning Officer inviting nomination papers will be June 16 while the date for filing nomination papers by the candidate with the Returning Officer will be during June 17 to June 20.

The date for publication of Names of the nominated candidates will be June 21 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be June 23.

The last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be June 25 while the last date for disposal of appeals by the Tribunal will be June 28. The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 29.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be June 30. The place of polling will be Provincial Assembly building, Sindh while the duration of polling will be from 0900 hours to 1600 hours.

The commission has also appointed Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan as Returning Officer and four Polling Officers for the purpose to fill a vacant seat for technocrats including Ulema in the Senate from the Sindh province.

