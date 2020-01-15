The Functional Committee of the Senate for Human Rights has raised seven objections on Zainab Alert Bill despite Dr Shireen Mazaari insistence

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) The Functional Committee of the Senate for Human Rights has raised seven objections on Zainab Alert Bill despite Dr Shireen Mazaari insistence.Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that the bill will be passed soon after removing drafting mistakes.While chairing the meeting Senator Nawaz Khokhar on Wednesday here at parliament house said that it is very important to remove the errors in the Zainab Alert Bill presented by the Ministry of Human Rights.

He said that this law must be implemented as soon as possible because the ratio of child abuse is increasing day by day, child kidnapping for ransom for property and smuggling to foreign countries is not included in the bill, kidnapping for ransom and child abuse are two different crimes ,therefore there punishment must be different.

The committee has said that the provisions of Pakistan Panel Code and electronic crimes are different in the bill so it should be added separately.Senator Keshoo Bai has said that nothing has been included in the bill for kidnapping and converting the children of minorities forcefully for the wedding on which Chairman of the Committee has said that the committee would try to include these points.