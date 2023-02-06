Senator Abdul Kareem calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem-led delegation called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various issues including political and economic situation of the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman, talking to the delegation, said main objective of the government is to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

He said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to solve the problems of the country, and the economy is improving with every passing day.

The Governor Punjab further said improvement of the country is possible only with the promotion of democratic values and supremacy of constitution and law.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem said unlike the unconstitutional measures adopted by governor, speaker and deputy speaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the parliamentary matters, the Punjab Governormaintained the respect for constitutional position.

He said in view of country's economic condition and other problems, all the political parties will have to create a consensus among them.