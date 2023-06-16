UrduPoint.com

Senator Abdul Qadir Assures Collective Steps For Economic Development Of Country

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Senator Abdul Qadir assures collective steps for economic development of country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Friday said that collective measures would be taken for economic development of the country. With the arrival of Russian crude oil and gas, where Pakistan's energy needs will be met, the pressure on the economy will also be reduced to some extent, he added.

In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistan had paid for cheap crude oil from Russia in Chinese currency, which was a significant change in the country's policy of export payments dominated by the US Dollar.

In principle, the way for China to trade crude oil in Chinese Currency is open, he said adding that the benefit of oil should be reached to the public. After refining Russian oil, petroleum products should be cheaper by 35 to 40 rupees, he added.

He said that the IMF has declared the levy of 50 rupees on petroleum products as insufficient and there was a fear of increasing the charge by 10 rupees.

He said that Pakistan needed to free itself from the clutches of the IMF, so far, an agreement had been signed with Russia for the purchase of 100,000 tons of oil and this oil was to be brought to Pakistan in two ships.

For the first time in the 75 years history of Pakistan, a Russian crude oil ship has reached Pakistan, the second ship will also arrive Pakistan by next week, he noted.

He said that European countries should also be discussed to set up LNG plants in Pakistan and the TAPI gas pipeline agreement was also a major development.

The Senator said that it was also very gratifying that the revolving credit of the country's gas has been cleared, after the crude oil, the first shipment of LNG from Russia has reached Pakistan through Torkham border.

Azerbaijan will supply cheap LNG cargo every month. Green hydrogen and ammonia will also be brought from the US, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Senate Dollar Russia China Oil Border Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

53 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

1 hour ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

3 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.