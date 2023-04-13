UrduPoint.com

Senator Abdul Qadir Condemns Israeli Forces Atrocities Against Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir, while condemning the Israeli forces' brutality on the innocent Palestinian, said that the recent Israeli aggression on Palestine was a sheer violation of human rights

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he deplored that the Israeli government committed atrocities on innocent Palestinians in the holy month of Ramadan. The brutal Israeli rulers always hurt the hearts of the Muslims, he said.

"In response to such unjustified acts of violence, the United Nations must take strict notice of these cruel acts of Israel and effectively stop them so that they do not have the courage to commit such atrocities in the future".

Senator Abdul Qadir said that America was behind Israel's brutality against innocent Palestinians. All the Muslim countries, especially Arab states should take effective measures to stop the cruelty, he expressed.

Stressing the need for joint measures of the Muslim ummah, he said the Arab League and OIC should take decisive steps in this regard. Arab countries can ban exports of its oil and other commodities to Israel to create serious economic problems for Israel. Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Palestine, he maintained.

