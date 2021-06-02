UrduPoint.com
Senator Abdul Qadir Elected As Chairman Petroleum Standing Committee

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Senator Abdul Qadir elected as Chairman Petroleum Standing Committee

The Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum Tuesday elected Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir as its chairman for a term of three-year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum Tuesday elected Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir as its chairman for a term of three-year.

The committee members elected the chairman under Rule 184(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senators Fida Muhammad, Mohsin Aziz, Aon Abbas, Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmed Zai, Naseebullah Bazai, Qurat ul Ain Marri, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Saadia Abbasi, Afnan Ullah Khan, Atta-ur-Rehman and Kauda Babar are members of the committee.

The members congratulated the newly-elected chairman and assured their full support and cooperation in smooth running of the committee affairs.

Newly elected-chairman Abdul Qadir thanked the committee members for reposing confidence in him.

