Senator Abdul Qadir Welcomes Talks Between PDM, PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir said that the willingness of PDM and PTI for fruitful negotiations regarding the upcoming elections is commendable

"The door to negotiations is never closed in politics," he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that politicians should do constructive politics in the wider interest of the country and the nation.

"Politics is the name of tolerance and tolerance," he said adding that there should be harmony in institutions and not conflict.

The price of conflict and conflict between politicians always has to be paid by the country and the nation.

Senator stressed that politicians could solve all national problems through negotiation and careful observation, as politicians who lack negotiation and insight put their politics and the future of the country at stake.

The senator was of the view that the point of no return should never be reached in politics.

He further termed it the first responsibility of the politicians, especially the rulers, to solve the problems of the people of Pakistan and make their lives easier.

The people look to the rulers for the solution of their problems and national affairs.

Stressing the need for unity among the political parties and ruling government, the senator said people expect that the rulers will focus on national interest so that the country can move forward in a dignified manner.

