Senator Abdul Qayoom Soomro condemns Peshawar blast

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has expressed deep concern and sorrow over the blast in a madrassa in Peshawar and prayed for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said terrorists do not deserve any concession nor they have anything to do with humanity.