UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Abdul Qayoom Soomro Condemns Peshawar Blast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Senator Abdul Qayoom Soomro condemns Peshawar blast

Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has expressed deep concern and sorrow over the blast in a madrassa in Peshawar and prayed for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured, said a statement issued here Wednesday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has expressed deep concern and sorrow over the blast in a madrassa in Peshawar and prayed for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said terrorists do not deserve any concession nor they have anything to do with humanity.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

11 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to resolve people's problems: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses dissatisfaction over Matiu ..

2 minutes ago

Extension of SIC facility to start form next week: ..

2 minutes ago

Motor Cars imports reduced by 24.66%

2 minutes ago

Shafqat Shah condemns blast

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.