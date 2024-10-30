- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee Reviews Govt Assurances On Housing, Health, Infrastructure
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 11:58 PM
Recent Stories
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal2 minutes ago
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win3 minutes ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge2 minutes ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris4 minutes ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri5 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident5 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM5 minutes ago
-
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case4 minutes ago
-
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar4 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary appointed as Coordinator General, COMSTECH2 minutes ago
-
One Khwarij terrorist killed other apprehended injured in Zhob operation: ISPR4 minutes ago