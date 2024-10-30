Open Menu

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee Reviews Govt Assurances On Housing, Health, Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 11:58 PM

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan on Wednesday chaired the meeting of Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances, which held at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan on Wednesday chaired the meeting of Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances, which held at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the missing files of houses located in the I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors of Islamabad.

The Chairman CDA apprised that there is no record of allotment or any other relevant documents in both cases. However, the CDA has referred the matter to the FIA for further inquiry. Moreover, both cases are pending before the civil courts, and the case of I-10/4 has been decided by the court in favour of the affectees; however, its execution is pending before the court.

The Committee discussed the assurance concerning the reconstruction of Ayub Bridge in Havelian, District Abbottabad, on N-35. The Chairman NHA stated that the reconstruction work has been completed and the road is open to the public.

Discussing the assurance regarding the installation of an MRI machine in the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Special Secretary for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Nasir ud din Mashood Ahmed, apprised that the work is in process and will be completed before the end of November this year.

Concerning the assurance given by the Minister of Defence regarding the present status of work on the project to convert the land leased out to the Army Heritage Foundation into an entertainment park for the general public. The Officials stated that the given assurance has been fulfilled and the land has been converted into an entertainment park.

Furthermore, the Committee discussed the assurance given by the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue regarding cutting expenses to provide relief to the general public. Officials informed that the government has placed a ban on foreign visits, allowing only obligatory visits. Moreover, the government has constituted a committee for rightsizing to cut expenses.

Senators Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Prof.Sajid Mir,Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Special Secretary Interior Waqas Ali Mehmood, Special Secretary for NHSR&C Nasir ud din Mashood Ahmed, Chairman NHA Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan and other senior officials from concerned departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Army Abbottabad Parliament Road Nasir Havelian Muhammad Ali Federal Investigation Agency November NHA Capital Development Authority From Government Court

Recent Stories

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

3 minutes ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

2 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

4 minutes ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

5 minutes ago
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

5 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all co ..

Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM

5 minutes ago
 ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism cas ..

ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case

4 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Ch ..

Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz

4 minutes ago
 Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM D ..

Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan