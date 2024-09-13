Senator Abro seeks justice for Jacobabad polio worker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Senator Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday urged the Senate Deputy Chairman to issue directions to the quarters concerned to ensure justice for a polio worker who was allegedly raped after being abducted in the Jacobabad District.

Speaking in the Senate during the question hour, Senator Abro said the polio disease was surging in the country and the workers had to visit far-flung areas for vaccinating the children against the disease.

He said that due to ruckus in the previous session he could not to raise the matter in the House.

He requested the chair to refer the matter to the human rights committee.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of the Balcohistan Awami Party (BAP) protested against the reported reprehensible behaviour of Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur of the PTI for not allowing Senator Danesh Kumar to raise her question despite her supplementary query being done on her turn.

The House was later adjourned due to a lack of quorum pointed out by Senator Danesh Kumar, to meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

