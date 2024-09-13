Senator Abro Seeks Justice For Jacobabad Polio Worker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Senator Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday urged the Senate Deputy Chairman to issue directions to the quarters concerned to ensure justice for a polio worker who was allegedly raped after being abducted in the Jacobabad District.
Speaking in the Senate during the question hour, Senator Abro said the polio disease was surging in the country and the workers had to visit far-flung areas for vaccinating the children against the disease.
He said that due to ruckus in the previous session he could not to raise the matter in the House.
He requested the chair to refer the matter to the human rights committee.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of the Balcohistan Awami Party (BAP) protested against the reported reprehensible behaviour of Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur of the PTI for not allowing Senator Danesh Kumar to raise her question despite her supplementary query being done on her turn.
The House was later adjourned due to a lack of quorum pointed out by Senator Danesh Kumar, to meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m.
APP/ajb-tmg
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MEPCO continues crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters2 minutes ago
-
US-Pakistan economic ties strengthen through ‘Pakistan Investment Roadshow’2 minutes ago
-
EU Special Envoy on FoRB concludes official visit to Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs starts online Appostille attestation22 minutes ago
-
Swat Police nab 3 TTP terrorists behind deadly Police post bombing32 minutes ago
-
12 governor house staffers win Umrah tickets through ballot32 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee irked over non formation of Zakat Council42 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader submits requisition to convene PA session42 minutes ago
-
Media must uphold rule of law, judiciary's sanctity: KPC President42 minutes ago
-
PPP leader accuses KP CM of crossing constitutional limits42 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on victory in NA-171 bye election51 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC dismisses bail plea of co-accused52 minutes ago