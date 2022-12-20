Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, belonging from Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan(JIP) on Tuesday, alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to protect the lives of citizens, as its incompetence had created a law and order situation.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, belonging from Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan(JIP) on Tuesday, alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to protect the lives of citizens, as its incompetence had created a law and order situation.

Speaking on the point of order in the joint session of the parliament, the senator severely castigated the KP government for the worst law and order situation in the province.

He said militants had occupied the police station and kidnapped Station House Officer (SHO) in Wana, South Waziristan district.

He held the KP province was being run without any government at the helm of affairs.

Meanwhile, MNA Mohsin Dawar also expressed his reservations about the law and order situation of the province.