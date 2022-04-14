UrduPoint.com

Senator Advises PTI Leadership For Promotion Of Political Harmony, Tolerance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Senator advises PTI leadership for promotion of political harmony, tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Senator Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rubina Khalid Thursday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for promoting political harmony, tolerance, cultural values, and peace in the country.

"Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) needs to show political maturity and quit politics of allegations for better future of generations", she urged while speaking to the ptv news channel.

She said that the parliament was a supreme institution and PTI as a mature opposition party should come there for debates and discussions on all important issues rather than stage sit-ins and doing politics of allegations.

"New government would never be blackmailed by the opposition's threat and filthy political tactics," she further mentioned.

Replying to a question, she said the government with its allies political parties wants to bring electoral reforms in order to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the country, adding, that Imran Khan's party was playing dirty politics to provoke the youth of the country which is shameful.

She added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completely failed on all fronts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th April 2022

41 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

9 hours ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

10 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.