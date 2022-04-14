Senator advises PTI leadership for promotion of political harmony, tolerance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Senator Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rubina Khalid Thursday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for promoting political harmony, tolerance, cultural values, and peace in the country.

"Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) needs to show political maturity and quit politics of allegations for better future of generations", she urged while speaking to the ptv news channel.

She said that the parliament was a supreme institution and PTI as a mature opposition party should come there for debates and discussions on all important issues rather than stage sit-ins and doing politics of allegations.

"New government would never be blackmailed by the opposition's threat and filthy political tactics," she further mentioned.

Replying to a question, she said the government with its allies political parties wants to bring electoral reforms in order to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the country, adding, that Imran Khan's party was playing dirty politics to provoke the youth of the country which is shameful.

She added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completely failed on all fronts.