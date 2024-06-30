Open Menu

Senator Afnan Accuses PTI For Instability

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Senator Afnan accuses PTI for instability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for political and economic instability in the country.

While talking to a news channel, he said that PTI has always destabilized the country by creating a chaotic environment.

It has always created hurdles for Pakistan on domestic and foreign fronts, he added.

He further said that the corruption was at its peak during previous regime of the PTI.

He emphasized that the PML-N government has served the country without any discrimination or interest. It has started the development and public project not only in Punjab but all over the country, he claimed.

He also mentioned that we are ready to sit with PTI and resolve all political-related issues through dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

1 hour ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

2 hours ago
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

2 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

2 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

2 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

2 hours ago
 Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

3 hours ago
 Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand ..

Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan