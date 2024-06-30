Senator Afnan Accuses PTI For Instability
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for political and economic instability in the country.
While talking to a news channel, he said that PTI has always destabilized the country by creating a chaotic environment.
It has always created hurdles for Pakistan on domestic and foreign fronts, he added.
He further said that the corruption was at its peak during previous regime of the PTI.
He emphasized that the PML-N government has served the country without any discrimination or interest. It has started the development and public project not only in Punjab but all over the country, he claimed.
He also mentioned that we are ready to sit with PTI and resolve all political-related issues through dialogue.
