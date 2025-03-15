Senator Afnan calls for collective action against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday emphasized the need for a unified national front and government determination to root out terrorism which is crucial for Pakistan's peace and

security.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan has expressed the nation's commitment to eliminating terrorism, emphasizing the importance of a unified front.

Afnan Ullah Khan has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan, emphasizing the need for a unified national response to combat terrorism.

The senator has reiterated the importance of eliminating terrorism from Pakistan, emphasizing that it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of all citizens, government institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

The senator has emphasized the need to promote peace and stability in Balochistan and across Pakistan, recognizing that terrorism is a major obstacle to achieving these goals and undermining the country's progress and prosperity.

Responding a query, Dr. Khan called for strengthening national security measures, enhancing intelligence gathering and improving coordination between law enforcement agencies to prevent future terrorist attacks and ensure the protection of citizens.

"The government will not compromise on the country's security and sovereignty and will take firm action against any external or internal threats," Dr. Khan emphasized.

He stressed that the safety and well-being of Pakistani citizens are the top priority and the government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the country's interests and territorial integrity.