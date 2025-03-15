Open Menu

Senator Afnan Calls For Collective Action Against Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Senator Afnan calls for collective action against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday emphasized the need for a unified national front and government determination to root out terrorism which is crucial for Pakistan's peace and

security.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan has expressed the nation's commitment to eliminating terrorism, emphasizing the importance of a unified front.

Afnan Ullah Khan has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan, emphasizing the need for a unified national response to combat terrorism.

The senator has reiterated the importance of eliminating terrorism from Pakistan, emphasizing that it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of all citizens, government institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

The senator has emphasized the need to promote peace and stability in Balochistan and across Pakistan, recognizing that terrorism is a major obstacle to achieving these goals and undermining the country's progress and prosperity.

Responding a query, Dr. Khan called for strengthening national security measures, enhancing intelligence gathering and improving coordination between law enforcement agencies to prevent future terrorist attacks and ensure the protection of citizens.

"The government will not compromise on the country's security and sovereignty and will take firm action against any external or internal threats," Dr. Khan emphasized.

He stressed that the safety and well-being of Pakistani citizens are the top priority and the government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the country's interests and territorial integrity.

Recent Stories

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

58 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

31 minutes ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

1 hour ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

3 hours ago
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan