Senator Afnan Poses Confidence In Country's Economic Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Sunday expressed the confidence that the incumbent government presented a public friendly budget and with fruitful policies of the government, the country would witness economic stability soon.

He urged to all stakeholders to resolve the issues through dialogue; otherwise, it would have a negative impact on the economy. “All stakeholders should resolve the issues through dialogue; otherwise, it would have an adverse effect on the already crippling economy,” he said.

While comparing the performance of the provinces, he not only praised the good governance in Punjab but also lauded the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister for the people of Punjab.

“Leadership in Punjab is better than in other provinces. Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking excellent initiatives as compared to other provinces", he expressed

Talking about the country’s economic dependency on international monetary agencies, he said, in 2016, Pakistan, under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had said ‘goodbye’ to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a new program and took the economy towards its downfall.

