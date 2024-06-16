Senator Afnan Poses Confidence In Country's Economic Stability
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Sunday expressed the confidence that the incumbent government presented a public friendly budget and with fruitful policies of the government, the country would witness economic stability soon.
He urged to all stakeholders to resolve the issues through dialogue; otherwise, it would have a negative impact on the economy. “All stakeholders should resolve the issues through dialogue; otherwise, it would have an adverse effect on the already crippling economy,” he said.
While comparing the performance of the provinces, he not only praised the good governance in Punjab but also lauded the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister for the people of Punjab.
“Leadership in Punjab is better than in other provinces. Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking excellent initiatives as compared to other provinces", he expressed
Talking about the country’s economic dependency on international monetary agencies, he said, in 2016, Pakistan, under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had said ‘goodbye’ to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a new program and took the economy towards its downfall.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducted 289 raids on drug dealers6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for cutting his donkey's leg, private parts6 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Eid6 minutes ago
-
**EMBARGOED: NOT TO BE PUBLISHED BEFORE 23:59 TODAY** PM extends greetings to nation, Muslim Ummah o ..16 minutes ago
-
More than 1,700 cops to be deployed at Eid congregations26 minutes ago
-
ASPs directed to remain alert on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha26 minutes ago
-
KP minister ensures SOP compliance during his visit to Haripur and Ghazi cattle markets36 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif36 minutes ago
-
Punjab health ministers vow to maintain uninterrupted patient care56 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha in Kashmir with religious zeal, fervor tomorrow1 hour ago
-
LGH completes arrangements for treatment of patients on Eid days1 hour ago
-
Faithful prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago