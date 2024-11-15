Open Menu

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Slams PTI's 'politics Of Chaos'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Senator of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Afnan Ullah Khan Friday lambasted the PTI's "politics of chaos," vehemently warning that the government will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the nation and undermine its progress.

In an Interview with a private news channel, "PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan cautioned that protesting in the red zone will no longer be tolerated following CM KPK's dare-to-government statement.

Senator Afnan Ullah strongly condemned the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's incendiary remarks, warning they could provoke unrest and spark chaos, reminiscent of the May 9 incident.

He urged restraint emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining law and order.

Afnan Ullah Khan voiced grave concerns over the potential chaos and disruption daily protests in Islamabad could cause, particularly given the frequent visits of high-profile dignitaries to the capital.

He emphasized that such demonstrations would not only inconvenience citizens in their daily lives but also jeopardize Islamabad's security, tranquility and overall atmosphere.

He strongly condemned the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KPK) for misusing government resources for personal and political gain.

He emphasized that public funds and assets are meant for the welfare of citizens not political manipulation.

The Senator urged accountability and transparency, stressing that such actions undermine trust in governance and perpetuate corruption.

He demanded immediate action to prevent further exploitation of provincial resources.

More Stories From Pakistan