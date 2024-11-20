Open Menu

Senator Afnan Ullah Vows To Protect Freelancers, IT Sector Amid Internet Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Senator Afnan Ullah vows to protect freelancers, IT sector amid internet concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Wednesday assured that the government was taking steps to address the internet and VPN blockage concerns and will protect the freelancers and IT sector.

In an exclusive talk with a Private news channel , Khan highlighted the significance of the freelance community, especially the 1 million freelancers engaged in professional online work and assured that the government recognizes the importance of protecting their livelihoods.

He has also raised concerns about the potential impact of these unresolved internet issues on Pakistan's $3 billion IT export sector.

He also acknowledged the letter from the Ministry of Interior about a potential internet blockade on November 30th but assured that deliberations are ongoing and the government will try not to take any steps that would impact freelancers or the IT industry.

A five-member committee has been formed to address the issue, comprising ministers and secretaries from various departments, he mentioned.

The government's Primary goal is to increase IT exports and attract more investments, the Senator added.

