Senator Afnan Urged Political Parties To Play Constructive Role In Parliament
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullha Khan on Friday urged all political parties in the National Assembly (NA) to play a constructive role in the Parliament House for the development of the country.
Talking to mediamen outside the Parliament House, he said, "It is the need of the hour that all political parties together resolve the public issues."
To a question, he replied, "By chanting slogans, showing irresponsible behavior, and hooting, PTI leaders can only make Imran Khan happy, but they would not play their due role for the poor public of the country."
