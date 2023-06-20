Senator Afnan urges political parties to focus on public welfare

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan Tuesday urges all political parties' leadership to focus on the welfare of the people and the progress of the state instead of damaging the country for their personal interests.

The institutional reforms are the demand of time and the performance of departments can be improved through institutional reforms, he said while talking to ptv news channel.

Resolution of problems of the common man, provision of basic facilities, social and economic justice and improvement of social sector should be priority areas of any political party, he added.

Replying to a question, he said his party was fully prepared to go into the elections and would emerge as an effective parliamentary force in the general elections.

PML-N government always preferred public welfare programs, he said, adding, the development of deprived areas was part of the priorities of the government.

Commenting on the rift between PPP and the PML-N-led government, he said despite political differences, the affairs of the government is running in a befitting manner.

Under the democratic system, he said difference of opinion is the beauty of politics and a routine matter, he mentioned.