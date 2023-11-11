Open Menu

Senator Afridi Inaugurates Solar Energy Plant At Distt Jail Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at Distt Jail Kohat

Senator Shamim Afridi on Saturday expressed commitment to improve prison conditions and inaugurated the solar energy plant at District Jail Kohator Shamim Afridi on Saturday expressed commitment to improve prison conditions and inaugurated the solar energy plant at District Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Senator Shamim Afridi on Saturday expressed commitment to improve prison conditions and inaugurated the solar energy plant at District Jail Kohat.

Superintendent District Jail Kohat Abdul Bari lauded the joint efforts of Senator Shamim Afridi and the OGDCL administration, lauded their dedication to enhancing facilities for inmates at Kohat Jail.

During the visit, Senator Afridi engaged with elderly prisoners, addressing their concerns and pledged to promptly

address all the issues they faced.

The initiative was praised by both the jail administration and inmates.

APP/azq

Related Topics

Jail Visit Bari Kohat Afridi All

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

1 minute ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

1 minute ago
 French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of Chin ..

French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of China

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

5 minutes ago
Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

3 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 c ..

Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

3 minutes ago
 PML-N wishes to have dialogue with political parti ..

PML-N wishes to have dialogue with political parties on CoE

9 minutes ago
 PM Kakar, Saudi Crown Prince underline need for ur ..

PM Kakar, Saudi Crown Prince underline need for urgent int’l collaboration to ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan