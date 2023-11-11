Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at Distt Jail Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Senator Shamim Afridi on Saturday expressed commitment to improve prison conditions and inaugurated the solar energy plant at District Jail Kohat.

Superintendent District Jail Kohat Abdul Bari lauded the joint efforts of Senator Shamim Afridi and the OGDCL administration, lauded their dedication to enhancing facilities for inmates at Kohat Jail.

During the visit, Senator Afridi engaged with elderly prisoners, addressing their concerns and pledged to promptly

address all the issues they faced.

The initiative was praised by both the jail administration and inmates.

