Senator Aimal Wali Khan visits Bajaur to condole death of Senator Hidayatullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Senator Aimal Wali Khan, the central president of the Awami National Party, arrived in Bajaur to offer condolences on the tragic death of Senator Hidayatullah Khan.

He expressed his deepest sympathies to former MNA Bismillah Khan and former Governor Engineer Shaukatullah Khan.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan, a former Senator from the tribal district of Bajaur, and three others were tragically killed when their vehicle was targeted by a remote-controlled explosive device in the Dama Dola locality of their home district on Wednesday.

Aimal Wali Khan, along with the Awami National Party, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the victims, emphasizing the need for unity and strength in this difficult time.