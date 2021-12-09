Senator Ali Zafar calls on Sri Lankan High Commissioner for condolences to bereaved family of Priyantha

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Thursday called upon the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama at the Sri Lankan High Commission, Islamabad heading a delegation of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan for condolences to bereaved family of Priyantha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Thursday called upon the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama at the Sri Lankan High Commission, Islamabad heading a delegation of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan for condolences to bereaved family of Priyantha.

Senator Zafar on behalf of the legal community of Pakistan offered condolences on the brutal murder of Priyantha Kumara and re-affirmed Pakistan's solidarity with the Sri Lankan people in the midst of this horrific tragedy.

Senator Zafar stated that the Pakistani people as well as the entire legal fraternity are deeply saddened and horrified and stand in unflinching support with the Sri Lankans and the family of deceased while strongly condemning the killing of Priyantha at the hands of ill-motivated mob.

Senator Zafar also reiterated the unequivocal message of Prime Minister Imran Khan that there will be a zero tolerance policy for such incidents in Pakistan moving forward.

He said that he has been contacted by the President of the Sri Lankan Bar and they have agreed that there will be a contact person from SCBAP who will monitor the prosecution and keep the victim's family as well as the Sri Lankan Bar apprised of the prosecution.

He assured that the culprits will be punished and no one will go scot-free.

Barrister Zafar also stated that he will be speaking to the victim's family on their request later today.

He hoped that the brotherly relationships between the two great countries will be continued.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner thanked the delegation and stated that the two countries had strong and close relationship since their independence and their leaderships were always in close contact to help each other. He said that the reaction of the business community of Sialkot, people of Pakistan and the legal community and the statement of Prime Minister of Pakistan has been welcomed in Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankans are satisfied with actions been taken by the Pakistan Government.

Senator Zafar further stated that what happened was against all teachings of islam and contrary to the culture of the country. Sri Lankan High Commissioner also assured the delegation that they too believed that this was a horrific incident which was not the mindset of the people of Pakistan at all.

Senator Zafar was also accompanied by a delegation of the SCBAP Journalists Association. While introducing the Journalists Association to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Senator Zafar said that the media will also ensure that this matter is kept alive in the minds of people and continue to highlight it in the public so that this heinous crime is not forgotten and justice is served.