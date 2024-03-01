Senator annoyed over shortage of medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Senator Danesh Kumar of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday expressed his deep concern over the shortage of medicine at National Institute of Rehabilitation and Medicine (NIRM).

At his calling attention notice at the sixth meeting of the 355th Senate Session here, the Senator said it was the matter of poor masses but the bureaucracy in the the Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination turned its deaf ear to the issue that was pending for the past ten days.

Senator Kumar said the poor people were unable to buy medicines in the prevailing skyrocketing inflation that had crushed the low-income groups of society.

Interim Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi said there was no response received from the relevant Ministry whereas he respected the sentiments of the Senator, but the incoming Minister for Health after assuming his charge would be in the better position to furnish a proper answer on the motion.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) expressed his displeasure on the response and said the Caretaker Minister for Health could not absolve himself from the matter as he had allowed a massive increase in the prices of the drugs that have gone out of the reach of the poor masses which was not acceptable.

The Deputy Chairman Senate deferred the calling attention notice to the next session.