Senator Annoyed Over Shortage Of Medicines
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Senator Danesh Kumar of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday expressed his deep concern over the shortage of medicine at National Institute of Rehabilitation and Medicine (NIRM).
At his calling attention notice at the sixth meeting of the 355th Senate Session here, the Senator said it was the matter of poor masses but the bureaucracy in the the Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination turned its deaf ear to the issue that was pending for the past ten days.
Senator Kumar said the poor people were unable to buy medicines in the prevailing skyrocketing inflation that had crushed the low-income groups of society.
Interim Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi said there was no response received from the relevant Ministry whereas he respected the sentiments of the Senator, but the incoming Minister for Health after assuming his charge would be in the better position to furnish a proper answer on the motion.
Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) expressed his displeasure on the response and said the Caretaker Minister for Health could not absolve himself from the matter as he had allowed a massive increase in the prices of the drugs that have gone out of the reach of the poor masses which was not acceptable.
The Deputy Chairman Senate deferred the calling attention notice to the next session.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 people die in road mishap9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 348 emergency incidents in February9 minutes ago
-
‘Nighaban Ramazan Package revolutionary step'19 minutes ago
-
Light rain turns weather cold:19 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari constitutes committee to oversee party's affairs in Punjab19 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur elected 16th KP CM by two-third majority19 minutes ago
-
Minor crushed, five hurt in road mishaps19 minutes ago
-
Landlord kills man for resorting police to demolish 'illegal property'29 minutes ago
-
PDMA predicts snowfall, rain in Murree, Galiyat29 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, widespread heavy rains likely29 minutes ago
-
Four new sectors added in traffic police, strict action ordered against violators29 minutes ago
-
ECP notified individuals members of NA: Speaker39 minutes ago