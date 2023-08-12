Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chosen as Interim Prime Minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), has been designated as the interim prime minister, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

This decision follows a series of consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz. President Arif Alvi has endorsed this choice as per the provisions of Article 224 1A.

Raja Riaz stated in a media briefing that they agreed on selecting an interim prime minister from a smaller province, and he proposed Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's name, which received approval.

This development comes after President Dr. Arif Alvi's letter to PM Shehbaz, reminding them of their responsibility to propose a nominee for the interim prime minister position by August 12 (Saturday).

The president's letter to both PM Shehbaz and Riaz highlighted their duty under Article 224A to suggest a candidate within three days of the National Assembly's dissolution.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the incoming caretaker prime minister, is a prominent political figure from Balochistan. He was elected to the Senate in 2018 and was an active politician, having served as the provincial government's spokesperson before his senatorial term.

Known for his intellectual prowess, Kakar is a respected figure and maintains good relationships with major political parties including PML-N and PPP. He hails from the Kakar tribe, representing both Pashtuns and Balochs.

Kakar contested the 2008 National Assembly election from Quetta on the Q-League ticket. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan.