UrduPoint.com

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Calls On CM Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:16 PM

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi calls on CM Usman Buzdar

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad on Monday.

The CM said the government was focusing on serving people and determined to ensure welfare of the common man, says a news release.

District development packages worth Rs 360 billion had been given for uniform development of every area in Punjab, he added.

The CM said that for the first time in the provincial history, neglected areas were being uplifted.

Opposition parties had used negative tactics against government from the day first but with the grace of Allah Almighty and support of the people, the opposition failed on all fronts, he maintained.

He said that politics of chaos was not in the interest of country, adding that promotion of unity was the need of the hour.

Usman Buzdar said the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan had ensured transparency at every level and people had greatly appreciated them.

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi said under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, thePunjab government was facilitating the people and the CM Punjab had takenseveral measures to improve the life of common man.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Man All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Paris appeals court dismisses Deschamps' defamatio ..

Paris appeals court dismisses Deschamps' defamation case against Cantona

2 minutes ago
 Burkina saved 374 children from traffickers in fir ..

Burkina saved 374 children from traffickers in first quarter: govt

2 minutes ago
 IBA Sukkur starts recruitment test for 46500 teach ..

IBA Sukkur starts recruitment test for 46500 teachers

6 minutes ago
 One Window Ehsaas Center termed as great milestone ..

One Window Ehsaas Center termed as great milestone to serve common people

6 minutes ago
 RPO Malakand announces formation of DRC at divisio ..

RPO Malakand announces formation of DRC at divisional level

6 minutes ago
 San Marino Considers Politicization of COVID-19 Va ..

San Marino Considers Politicization of COVID-19 Vaccines Unacceptable - Foreign ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.