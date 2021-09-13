Senator Aon Abbas Buppi calls on CM Usman Buzdar

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad on Monday.

The CM said the government was focusing on serving people and determined to ensure welfare of the common man, says a news release.

District development packages worth Rs 360 billion had been given for uniform development of every area in Punjab, he added.

The CM said that for the first time in the provincial history, neglected areas were being uplifted.

Opposition parties had used negative tactics against government from the day first but with the grace of Allah Almighty and support of the people, the opposition failed on all fronts, he maintained.

He said that politics of chaos was not in the interest of country, adding that promotion of unity was the need of the hour.

Usman Buzdar said the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan had ensured transparency at every level and people had greatly appreciated them.

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi said under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar, thePunjab government was facilitating the people and the CM Punjab had takenseveral measures to improve the life of common man.