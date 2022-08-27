UrduPoint.com

Senator Appeals World Donors To Come Forward In Providing Assistance To Flood Affectees In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Senator appeals world donors to come forward in providing assistance to flood affectees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Saturday appealed the world donors to donate generously in the fund established for the rehabilitation of flood affected people in country.

The government, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was working day and night for the rehabilitation and relief of the flood victims, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

It is our national tragedy that no attention was paid in the past four years for the construction of dams, he said, adding, there is dire need for rehabilitation and reconstruction of climate resilient better infrastructure in Pakistan with the help of the international community.

He said Federal and provincial governments have been directed to provide people with tents, drinking water, mosquito nets, food items, medicines and other essential items.

Replying a question, he said on the strict directions of Prime Minister the government is reaching out to the friendly countries, donors and international financial institutions for their cooperation at this difficult time.

He mentioned that the senators have also decided to donate their one months' salaries to support the relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

Senator also urged the nation to step up relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Water Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

3 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

11 hours ago
 Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran Fro ..

Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapons - Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive ..

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circums ..

11 hours ago
 AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to ..

AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to floods in country

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.