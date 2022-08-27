Senator appeals world donors to come forward in providing assistance to flood affectees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Saturday appealed the world donors to donate generously in the fund established for the rehabilitation of flood affected people in country.

The government, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was working day and night for the rehabilitation and relief of the flood victims, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

It is our national tragedy that no attention was paid in the past four years for the construction of dams, he said, adding, there is dire need for rehabilitation and reconstruction of climate resilient better infrastructure in Pakistan with the help of the international community.

He said Federal and provincial governments have been directed to provide people with tents, drinking water, mosquito nets, food items, medicines and other essential items.

Replying a question, he said on the strict directions of Prime Minister the government is reaching out to the friendly countries, donors and international financial institutions for their cooperation at this difficult time.

He mentioned that the senators have also decided to donate their one months' salaries to support the relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

Senator also urged the nation to step up relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas.