Senator Asad Qasim Takes Oath
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Newly elected Senator Asad Qasim took oath on Saturday as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani administered the oath.
Asad Qasim was elected as an independent candidate from Balochistan for a general seat that was left vacant following the resignation of his father, former Senator Muhammad Qasim Roonjho.
