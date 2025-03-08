Senator Asad Qasim takes oath

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Newly elected Senator Asad Qasim took oath on Saturday as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani administered the oath.

Asad Qasim was elected as an independent candidate from Balochistan for a general seat that was left vacant following the resignation of his father, former Senator Muhammad Qasim Roonjho.