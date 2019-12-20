Senator asked opposition to show seriousness in Parliament

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Friday has said that opposition parties in Parliament should show seriousness regarding holding talks with government in Parliament for great intrests of the state and welfare of the common people.

Talking to ptv news channel, he advised parliamentarians to actively play their role in the process of legislation as production orders of members of National Assembly (MNAs) involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued at any cost.

He criticized that whenever Opposition parties attended the proceedings of Parliament they always asked for production orders but they should remember it PTI leadership will never allow them for it.

Faisal said wrong policies of the past rulers plunged the country into hard times, adding, the national cause was sacrificed to gain personal benefits.

"Now public wanted exemplary punishment for those who looted the government in Past, he said, adding, the looters will not be allowed to walk away at any cost as they have dented the country's economy with their wrongdoings.

" He said opposition should appreciated government's positive works instead of criticizing and point fingering towards government.

"The PTI led government's efforts have brought economic stability in the country", he added.

He warned opposition not to teach our government and they should concentrate on Public related issues.

Replying a Question, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government with the support of other political parties would resolve the ongoing matter of legislation regarding extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

He hoped that with majority they will settled all issues soon.

Faisal said PTI-led government was committed to eradicating corruption, adding that accountability was imperative for the country's development.