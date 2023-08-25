Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completing delimitation process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Kamran Murtaza on Thursday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to hold elections after completing the delimitation process.

Delays in elections could raise many issues, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said population census and delimitation are essential for holding free and fair elections in Pakistan.

To a question about the population ratio in Balochistan in recent years, he said, we had already expressed reservation over population counting in some Constituencies of Balochistan.

The JUI, he said has also demanded the concerned quarters to conclude the task of delimitation as soon as possible. The next elections should be held in 90 days period after dissolving assemblies in Pakistan, he stressed.

Meanwhile, President Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Zubairi in a private news channel program said that ECP is constitutionally bound to announce the election date. He said after dissolving assemblies, elections should be held in 90 days.