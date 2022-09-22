UrduPoint.com

Senator Asks Imran To Seek Apology From Nation For Introducing Abusive Culture

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Senator asks Imran to seek apology from nation for introducing abusive culture

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Asif Kirmani on Thursday asked the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to seek apology from entire nation for introducing abusive culture in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Asif Kirmani on Thursday asked the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to seek apology from entire nation for introducing abusive culture in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan should also seek apology from all national institutions for using uncivilized language against them. Imran Khan, he said had created rift among society.

Commenting on early elections demanded by PTI leadership in public meetings, he said coalition partners would have consultation with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), regarding decisions for next elections.

He warned that PTI leaders could face action if anyone found involved in violating law and order situation.

He said long march call given by Imran Khan to pressurize national institutions for early elections would not be successful.

The Senator said that whole nation is well aware about the agenda of PTI leader who was responsible for damaging economy of Pakistan. He said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to provide relief to masses.

Appreciating the last government of PML-N, he said economic condition in Pakistan was much better as compared to the regime of PTI. He said Nawaz Sharif had to leave premiership due to conspiracy hatched against him some years back.

In reply to a question about elections, he claimed that PML-N would sweep general elections and continue work for welfare of this country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Long March Muslim TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Estonian Government Calls Up Over 2,800 Reservists ..

Estonian Government Calls Up Over 2,800 Reservists for Additional Military Exerc ..

7 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Exchange of Prisoners of War Between ..

Erdogan Says Exchange of Prisoners of War Between Moscow, Kiev Important Step To ..

7 minutes ago
 Ashrafi terms Saudi Arabia 'all-weather friend' of ..

Ashrafi terms Saudi Arabia 'all-weather friend' of Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Number of initiatives taken to improve lives of co ..

Number of initiatives taken to improve lives of common people: Sardar Tanveer Il ..

9 minutes ago
 US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office ..

US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office to Study Unintended Impacts - ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin's Address to Russians Consolidates NATO - De ..

Putin's Address to Russians Consolidates NATO - Deputy Secretary General

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.