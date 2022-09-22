Senator asks Imran to seek apology from nation for introducing abusive culture

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Asif Kirmani on Thursday asked the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to seek apology from entire nation for introducing abusive culture in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Asif Kirmani on Thursday asked the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to seek apology from entire nation for introducing abusive culture in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan should also seek apology from all national institutions for using uncivilized language against them. Imran Khan, he said had created rift among society.

Commenting on early elections demanded by PTI leadership in public meetings, he said coalition partners would have consultation with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), regarding decisions for next elections.

He warned that PTI leaders could face action if anyone found involved in violating law and order situation.

He said long march call given by Imran Khan to pressurize national institutions for early elections would not be successful.

The Senator said that whole nation is well aware about the agenda of PTI leader who was responsible for damaging economy of Pakistan. He said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to provide relief to masses.

Appreciating the last government of PML-N, he said economic condition in Pakistan was much better as compared to the regime of PTI. He said Nawaz Sharif had to leave premiership due to conspiracy hatched against him some years back.

In reply to a question about elections, he claimed that PML-N would sweep general elections and continue work for welfare of this country.