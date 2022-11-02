UrduPoint.com

Senator Asks Imran's Party To Dissolve Assemblies In KPK For Holding Elections

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Senator asks Imran's party to dissolve assemblies in KPK for holding elections

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah on Wednesday asked Imran's party to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for conducting next elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah on Wednesday asked Imran's party to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for conducting next elections in the country.

Imran Khan is disturbing the whole system and creating chaos in Pakistan through long march, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had made protest demonstration and set stage in the center of Islamabad for more than 126 days, he said, adding that Imran's party could not gain any success during the last protest demonstration.

As per constitution, he said the PTI should wait for one more year to hold free and fair elections in 2023.

Interim set up, he said would make arrangements through election commission for organizing general elections in October 13, 2023.

He said Imran Khan was making his mind to prolong protest demonstration in the Federal capital.

Legal Expert Waheed Haider in an interview with a private news channel said that Imran's party could not block roads or create trouble for any citizen during long march or protest demonstration.

He said constitution and law of this country did not allow any party or person to block roads or create disturbance for road-users or workers. He, however said that PTI could launch long march towards Islamabad without damaging any person or property.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March October Muslim TV

Recent Stories

Russian Trade Minister to Meet With Top Indian Dip ..

Russian Trade Minister to Meet With Top Indian Diplomat Next Tuesday

54 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews financial management act

Meeting reviews financial management act

55 seconds ago
 Eight suspects held during search operation

Eight suspects held during search operation

58 seconds ago
 39 ADP projects completed, 88 under progress in Fa ..

39 ADP projects completed, 88 under progress in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Biden Informs US Congress He Will Terminate Burkin ..

Biden Informs US Congress He Will Terminate Burkina Faso's Designation as AGOA B ..

4 minutes ago
 Dastagir invites PTI for strengthening political s ..

Dastagir invites PTI for strengthening political system, development

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.