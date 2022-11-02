Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah on Wednesday asked Imran's party to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for conducting next elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah on Wednesday asked Imran's party to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for conducting next elections in the country.

Imran Khan is disturbing the whole system and creating chaos in Pakistan through long march, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had made protest demonstration and set stage in the center of Islamabad for more than 126 days, he said, adding that Imran's party could not gain any success during the last protest demonstration.

As per constitution, he said the PTI should wait for one more year to hold free and fair elections in 2023.

Interim set up, he said would make arrangements through election commission for organizing general elections in October 13, 2023.

He said Imran Khan was making his mind to prolong protest demonstration in the Federal capital.

Legal Expert Waheed Haider in an interview with a private news channel said that Imran's party could not block roads or create trouble for any citizen during long march or protest demonstration.

He said constitution and law of this country did not allow any party or person to block roads or create disturbance for road-users or workers. He, however said that PTI could launch long march towards Islamabad without damaging any person or property.